Namibia: Keetmans Settlement Gets 18 Tippy Taps

Swapo Party Youth League members on Saturday installed 18 tippy taps at Keetmanshoop's Extension 7 informal settlement to promote hand washing and to curb the further spread of the Covid-19.

While installing the taps, Swapo //Kharas region information and mobilisation secretary Aletta Fredericks said the move is aimed at joining the government in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are putting up very simple structures that are affordable, easy to make and instal. We are also teaching the community how to erect such structures as well as teaching them how to wash their hands properly," she said.

She added that the youth league targeted the informal settlement because it is where the most vulnerable people reside with no water,

sewerage and electricity services.

"People should understand that the government is implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus, and we are joining it as individuals to help make our communities safe," she said, emphasising that the move should not be seen as a political gimmick.

She urged other young people at the town to also meet the government halfway. Speaking to this news agency, a resident, Fabiola Rooi, commended the group and urged the local authorities to close all the bars at the settlement.

"Shebeens must be closed, as many people gather at such places and no one knows who has the virus. In that way, the virus can be spread. What the youth are doing is a good thing, but if the shebeens remain open, it will not help at all," she said.

The tippy taps were installed at cuca shops, combo houses and some at individual houses.

Namibia has so far confirmed 11 cases of Covid-19.

