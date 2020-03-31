Malawi: Nkhata to Rollout One Stop Centres in All Health Centres

Nkhata Bay — Nkhata Bay District Council will rollout One Stop Centres in all the district's 23 Health Centres to reduce Gender Based Violence (GVB) victim's burden in reporting cases.

The One Stop Centres will be rolled out with funding from United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) under spotlight initiative programme.

Meanwhile the district has a One Stop Centre at Nkhata Bay District Hospital and Mzenga Health Centre only, supported by United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) under Gender Equality and Women Empowerment project (GEWE) respectively.

Nkhata Bay District Social Welfare Officer, Lickson Ng'ambi told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Sunday that most officers in the district are far from communities especially Police and Social Welfare offices hence the rollout of the One Stop Centres in the district.

"Once we roll out the services in all the health facilities in the district we expect to register increased in reports of GBV cases, as victims will be able to walk short distances to access medical, psychosocial and police services under one roof," he said.

Ng'ambi disclosed that most victims were dropping cases because of long distances to access the services.

Saying with the rollout of one stop centres in all health centres it will be difficult for families to come in and force the victim to drop the cases as Police investigations will start immediately after report has reached the facility.

UNFPA Assistance Country Representative, Dorothy Nyasulu said One Stop Centres help victims especially women and girls to access all the services under one roof.

She said rolling out one stop centres in all Health Centres in the district would reduce dropout of cases by victims.

"Women and girls are sent office to office to access various services in the process relatives get a chance to force the victims to drop the case," Nyasulu said.

She said that with the rolling out of One Stop Centres it would be very easy for survivors of GBV to be helped.