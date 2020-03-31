Zimbabwe's Coronavirus Cases Rise to Eight As Another Mash East Resident Tests Positive

31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

The Health Ministry has confirmed that coronavirus cases have risen to eight after one person, from Mashonaland East province, tested positive for the pandemic on Monday.

The new case is a third part infection and was traced to the country's third victim of the virus who arrived in Zimbabwe recently after travelling from Dubai, Agnes Mahomva, Secretary in the Health Ministry confirmed in her daily COVID-19 update.

Two other COVID-19 patients were infected by the Dubai traveller and are also from Mashonaland East. The province now has four confirmed cases, Harare with two and one in Victoria Falls.

"The ministry would like to report that the National Microbiological Reference Laboratory tested 47 samples. One of these, a contact of the third case tested positive for Covid-19," she said.

"The Ministry would like to advise that the three cases reported by Mashonaland East province are cases which had already been reported as Harare cases, as they had been managed at Wilkins Hospital, Harare. To date, Zimbabwe has eight confirmed cases, including one death," said Mahomva.

The recorded death is of journalist Zororo Makamba who died last week at the Wilkins Hospital.

According to Mahomva, the other seven patients were all in a stable, mild disease clinical condition.

"The Ministry continues to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene," she said.

