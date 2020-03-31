Liberia: Please Shut Down NEC Nomination, Mr. President!!!

editorial

The hearing was so embarrassing, this guy needs to go hide himself. I tuned in and refused to listen. I dislike listening to stupidity, especially when the person is spewing nonsense and thinks they are smart.

If this was the document this guy presented as his naturalization certificate, I have few thoughts on it:

The naturalization document the guy presented is disfigured and tampered with. You can see the misalignment of written in text versus the original stock text of the certificate. I don't know how the Senators even accepted it. (Image 1)

The man's first name is supposedly Austin, not Augustine. He forgot the first few letters of his middle name, Ndubusi. I hope he didn't pay for this hatchet job. (Image 2)

The last name is misspelled in the second space and the misalignment with the stock text is obvious. (Image 3)

He lied about applying for naturalization at 17. Our law (Alien & Naturalization Law, Chapter 21.3 Petition for Naturalization, 2) says you can only apply after you have attained the age of 21. (Image 4)

This guy has broken our laws in so many ways and it seems he has been facilitated by the legal system, Liberian lawyers, and other officials to do this. I hope the Attorney General is monitoring this case. I hope the Bar Association is monitoring this case. This entire drama is nauseating to say the least.

Again, I want to PUBLICLY call on President Weah to withdraw this nomination and have this guy investigated. There is no reason for this Nigerian to create this amount of dissension among your people Mr. President. PLEASE ACT.

Isaac Vah Tokpah

[email protected]

CDC/USA