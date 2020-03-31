Liberia: Please Shut Down NEC Nomination, Mr. President!!!

31 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
editorial By Isaac Vah Tokpah

The hearing was so embarrassing, this guy needs to go hide himself. I tuned in and refused to listen. I dislike listening to stupidity, especially when the person is spewing nonsense and thinks they are smart.

If this was the document this guy presented as his naturalization certificate, I have few thoughts on it:

The naturalization document the guy presented is disfigured and tampered with. You can see the misalignment of written in text versus the original stock text of the certificate. I don't know how the Senators even accepted it. (Image 1)

The man's first name is supposedly Austin, not Augustine. He forgot the first few letters of his middle name, Ndubusi. I hope he didn't pay for this hatchet job. (Image 2)

The last name is misspelled in the second space and the misalignment with the stock text is obvious. (Image 3)

He lied about applying for naturalization at 17. Our law (Alien & Naturalization Law, Chapter 21.3 Petition for Naturalization, 2) says you can only apply after you have attained the age of 21. (Image 4)

This guy has broken our laws in so many ways and it seems he has been facilitated by the legal system, Liberian lawyers, and other officials to do this. I hope the Attorney General is monitoring this case. I hope the Bar Association is monitoring this case. This entire drama is nauseating to say the least.

Again, I want to PUBLICLY call on President Weah to withdraw this nomination and have this guy investigated. There is no reason for this Nigerian to create this amount of dissension among your people Mr. President. PLEASE ACT.

Isaac Vah Tokpah

[email protected]

CDC/USA

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.