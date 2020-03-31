Nigeria: Coronavirus - New Cases Detected in Ogun, Osun, Nigeria's Total Rises

31 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The public health agency on Tuesday said the new cases were reported in two states, Ogun and Osun.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 135.

NCDC in a tweet said three of the cases were reported in Osun and one in Ogun.

It saidas at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths."

Break down

Details of the cases in Nigeria show that Lagos is still the epicentre of the disease.

NCDC said all the new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

Till date, 135 cases have been confirmed, eight cases have been discharged and two deaths from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.

As of Tuesday morning, Lagos has 81 cases,

FCT - 25, Oyo - 8, Osun - 5, Ogun - 4, Kaduna - 3, Enugu - 2, Edo - 2, Bauchi - 2, while Ekiti, Rivers and Benue have one case each.

Meanwhile, the number of infections is expected to keep increasing as the government intensifies contact tracing and monitoring.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the government has ordered a lockdown of three states - Lagos, Ogun and Abuja - to assist with contact tracing of people who might have been in contact with those who have tested positive.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

