Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Confirms Four New Cases, Totalling 135

31 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced additional four new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The agency on Tuesday said the new cases were reported in Ogun and Osun States.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 135.

NCDC said "as at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths. "

Breakdown

A breakdown of the cases in Nigeria shows that Lagos is still the epicenter of the disease. Meanwhile, all the states in the South-west region of Nigeria have recorded at least a case of the disease.

NCDC said all the new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.

Till date, eight cases have been discharged and two deaths have been recorded.

As of 11:15 a.m. March 31, there cases are Lagos-81, FCT- 25, Oyo - 8, Osun - 5, Ogun- 4, Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2, Edo - 2, Bauchi - 2, while Ekiti, Rivers and Benue have one case respectively.

The number of infections is expected to keep increasing as the government intensifies contact tracing and monitoring in respect of the disease.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the government has ordered a lockdown of three states - Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

