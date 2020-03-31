Kenya: It's Smooth Running After Initial Curfew Hiccups, Says Dado

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Hussein Dado has said that the glitches witnessed on the first day of the ongoing countrywide curfew have been resolved and urged Kenyans to observe the rules.

Mr Dado, who advised Kenyans to stay at home instead of engaging the police in running battles, also commended the security officers for doing a great job by guiding the few who delayed and went out at night during the curfew.

Speaking after an impromptu inspection tour in Malindi to see how the curfew is being observed in Kilifi County, the CAS appealed to business people to close early so that their workers reach home in time.

GLOBAL ENEMY

"I want Kenyans to understand there is nothing punitive here. This is an enemy that has attacked the whole world," he said.

Mr Dado said the curfew is meant to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which is spreading all over the world resulting to loss of lives.

"[From] what I have seen in Malindi, wananchi have complied. If everybody complied like them everything would go smoothly," he said.

Mr Dado said Kenya might act like India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi locked down the whole country with a population of over 1.3 billion people for 21 days, if the pandemic affects a bigger percentage of Kenyans.

STAY AT HOME

"Those who have nothing to do should just remain at home. For those who must work they should work and have protection like sanitisers, then from there you just go to your house," he said.

Mr Dado advised Kenyans to support police, rather than blaming them, so as to enable them do a good job. He cited South Africa where the military, and not the police, has been deployed in the streets to enforce the ongoing lockdown.

"The curfew or self-quarantine is not done to please the government but to prevent the pandemic," he added.

Malindi Sub-County Police Commander Vitalis Otieno, who accompanied Mr Dado, said residents have complied with the curfew orders and the majority are now going home early to avoid clashing with the police.

But he said there are some boda boda riders who are causing havoc by carrying passengers despite orders barring them.