Rwanda: COVID-19 Update - No New Case on March 30

31 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hugues Mugemana

The Ministry of Health, on March 30, announced that there were no new confirmed case on that day, making the number to remain at 70 confirmed cases with all the patients steadily recovering.

A daily status update from the ministry emphasized that all patients accommodated in the dedicated facility established in the premises of Kanyinya Health Centre in Nyarugenge District, are under treatment and in a stable condition.

"The majority are asymptomatic and no patient is under critical conditions," read the announcement in part adding that tracing of the patients' contacts has been conducted for further management.

In the meantime, the country remains under lockdown where non-essential businesses, travel and movements remain suspended for the past one week, in a bid to contain the virus from further spreading in communities.

Schools have also been closed.

As part of the lockdown, all the country's borders are closed, save for returning nationals and legal residents and cargo transporters.

The communiqué also specified that any Rwandan or legal residents returning to the country will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This week, the first batch of COVID-19 patients are likely to be discharged according to the Ministry of Health.

Globally, 786, 270 people were by Monday confirmed to be having the virus, as 37,830 have died from the COVID-19 while 165,660 have recovered.

The coronavirus remains a threat to humanity and the best way to curb the spread is by adhering to the instructions of health authorities particularly staying home, washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people of at least one metre.

If experiencing the symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever, Rwandans and residents are asked to immediately alert the authorities on the toll free number or dial *114# for automated screening or contact a medical professional.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.