Rwanda: COVID-19 Update - No New Case on March 30

The Ministry of Health, on March 30, announced that there were no new confirmed case on that day, making the number to remain at 70 confirmed cases with all the patients steadily recovering.

A daily status update from the ministry emphasized that all patients accommodated in the dedicated facility established in the premises of Kanyinya Health Centre in Nyarugenge District, are under treatment and in a stable condition.

"The majority are asymptomatic and no patient is under critical conditions," read the announcement in part adding that tracing of the patients' contacts has been conducted for further management.

In the meantime, the country remains under lockdown where non-essential businesses, travel and movements remain suspended for the past one week, in a bid to contain the virus from further spreading in communities.

Schools have also been closed.

As part of the lockdown, all the country's borders are closed, save for returning nationals and legal residents and cargo transporters.

The communiqué also specified that any Rwandan or legal residents returning to the country will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This week, the first batch of COVID-19 patients are likely to be discharged according to the Ministry of Health.

Globally, 786, 270 people were by Monday confirmed to be having the virus, as 37,830 have died from the COVID-19 while 165,660 have recovered.

The coronavirus remains a threat to humanity and the best way to curb the spread is by adhering to the instructions of health authorities particularly staying home, washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people of at least one metre.

If experiencing the symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever, Rwandans and residents are asked to immediately alert the authorities on the toll free number or dial *114# for automated screening or contact a medical professional.