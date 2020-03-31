South Africa: Time Is On Our Side in the Battle Against COVID-19

opinion

As frustrated as we may be with the Covid-19 lockdown, we need to remind ourselves that what we are doing is investing in time itself. Time is far more valuable to humans in this battle than it is for our nano-scale adversary.

The 21-day lockdown that began on Friday 27 March 2020 and which places almost all of us (including dogs) under house arrest is the costliest exercise ever undertaken. As such, South Africans need to know what we are going to get out of this extraordinary investment; and what happens beyond the scheduled 21 days.

If the lockdown is largely successful (more on that later) we will be able to halt or radically slow new transmissions of the virus from those already infected with it, however many there are. Buying time is not simply postponing the inevitable.

The biology of the Covid-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus itself is comprehensively mapped out and there is a clearer understanding of what it does when it infects people.

Because it is so successful at finding and infecting new hosts, there is no pressure on the virus to mutate. As such, we already know that it will be defeated and brought under control. The question...