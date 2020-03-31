South Africa: Time Is On Our Side in the Battle Against COVID-19

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dirk De Vos

As frustrated as we may be with the Covid-19 lockdown, we need to remind ourselves that what we are doing is investing in time itself. Time is far more valuable to humans in this battle than it is for our nano-scale adversary.

The 21-day lockdown that began on Friday 27 March 2020 and which places almost all of us (including dogs) under house arrest is the costliest exercise ever undertaken. As such, South Africans need to know what we are going to get out of this extraordinary investment; and what happens beyond the scheduled 21 days.

If the lockdown is largely successful (more on that later) we will be able to halt or radically slow new transmissions of the virus from those already infected with it, however many there are. Buying time is not simply postponing the inevitable.

The biology of the Covid-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus itself is comprehensively mapped out and there is a clearer understanding of what it does when it infects people.

Because it is so successful at finding and infecting new hosts, there is no pressure on the virus to mutate. As such, we already know that it will be defeated and brought under control. The question...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.