Namibia: Hundreds At Keetmanshoop Receive Hand Sanitiser

31 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — Close to 500 residents of Keetmanshoop on Saturday received hand sanitisers and bars of soap from a local concerned group to promote handwashing as Namibia continues to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

Many beneficiaries were from the town's informal settlements, while others were from Krönlein and Tseiblaagte.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, the group spokesperson, Emrico Blaauw, said the group consists of 15 residents that have decided to join the government in the Covid-19 fight.

"This group was created by businessman Basil Brown, who made a call to all concerned members to come together and see what we can do for our community. All of us in the group donated money to buy the soap and we made our sanitiser to give to the community," he said.

Blaauw said the group targeted the elderly, as they are easy targets of the virus, adding that those living in informal settlements are also at risk, as they do not have running water to wash their hands.

The group called on the business community to come on board and assist them.

"The business owners today are feeling the punch, as their businesses are closed. My call is for them to join so we fight this thing together; if they do nothing, their business will continue to be closed. Come out and assist us. They can even just give the donation to us and we will distribute it. We are in this together; we need each other. This is not a Namibian situation but a world situation," he stressed.

One of the beneficiaries, Lydia Rooi, commended the group.

"I am very happy that young people are taking care of us; we now have hope. Before, we were just trying to get soap and spirits to put in the water but now this is sold out at the shops; we are worried about this virus and hope the government will follow a good example," she said. - Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.