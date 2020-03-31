Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - NSSA Turns Hotel Into Quarantine Centre

31 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has availed its US$39 million hotel in Beitbridge for use by the Government as a Covid-19 quarantine centre for those entering or leaving the country via Beitbridge Border Post.

So far Beitbridge has not recorded any Covid-19 positive case.

The 136 room hotel was built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme and was formerly leased by the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) before shutting down in May 2016 following two years of successive losses.

Presently the hotel complex houses two banks, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority regional office and NSSA offices.

It is understood that the new development will ease the burden on the main district hospital which is a referral centre for 250 000 people from 21 wards in the district and an additional daily transit population of 13 000.

In a statement today NSSA said: "The former Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel will be used as a transit isolation centre to cater for

returning residents from South Africa.

"This means every Zimbabwean who passes through the Beitbridge border post from South Africa will be quarantined for 21 days at the NSSA facility as a precautionary measure. Zimbabwe's southern neighbour is also battling to contain COVID-19 with an infection rate of over 1,000."

The authority said it had also availed its Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo for the accommodation of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.