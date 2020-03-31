South Africa: The Effect of the Fall of Tobruk On My Life - Reflecting and Remembering

opinion

After only three days of the strangeness of isolation brought on by the nationwide lockdown to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, I find my thoughts wandering into corners of my psyche seldom visited during the workaday routine of normal life. The unaccustomed stillness is conducive to reflection.

My parents were both born in 1920, the last year of the 1918-20 Spanish influenza pandemic that took an estimated 300,000 lives in South Africa. This tragedy occurred after SA's WWI servicemen brought that virus home with them from the war zones of Europe upon repatriation at the end of that Great War, the war to end all wars that didn't end all wars.

So here I am a century later, wondering whether a 21-day lockdown is a sufficiently appropriate response to the current pandemic.

The census of the entire population of SA conducted in May 1921 revealed a population of 6,928,580. The current population of South Africa is 59,111,901 as of Saturday, 28 March 2020, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. On the, admittedly most dubious, assumption that Covid-19 will prove to be as lethal in SA as Spanish flu was a century ago, the arithmetic tells us to...