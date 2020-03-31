South Africa: Petrol Price to Come Down in April

The petrol price will come down by between R1.88 and R1.76 a litre inland.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a R1.88 cent decrease in the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) in Gauteng.

A litre of 93 (ULP and LRP) will come down by R1.76 a litre as of Wednesday, 1 April.

Currently, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng costs R15.84. With the price change, a litre of 95 ULP will cost R13.96 in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, a litre of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will come down by R1.34, while that of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will come down by R1.35 inland.

In the coastal areas, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will come down by R1.40, while that of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by R1.41a litre.

In the coast, a litre of 95 (ULP and LRP) will decrease by R1.94 cents, while the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) will come down by R1.82 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by R1.84 inland. In the coast, it will drop by R1.98 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will go down by R2.45 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by R3.78 cents per kilogram.

The April price adjustments is the fourth consecutive drop in the petrol price since the start of the year.

The price changes come as South Africa has entered a 21-day national lockdown as part of efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, which has seen confirmed cases rise above the 1 000 mark. Three deaths have also been recorded.

Around 10 000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, provinces will provide grocery and essentials packs for the most vulnerable.