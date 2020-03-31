Namibia: Keetmanshoop Informal Settlement Gets 18 Tippy Taps

Keetmanshoop — The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) at Keetmanshoop on Saturday installed 18 tippy taps at the town's Extension 7 informal settlement to promote the importance of handwashing and curb the further spread of the Covid-19.While installing the taps, Swapo ||Kharas regional information and mobilisation secretary, Aletta Fredericks said the move is aimed at joining the government in fighting the global coronavirus outbreak.

'We are putting up a very simple structure that is affordable, easy to make and very cheap. We are also teaching the community here how to put up such structures and as well teaching them how to wash their hands properly,' she said.

She added that the youth league targeted the informal settlement because it is where the most vulnerable people reside with no water, sewage and electricity services.

'People should understand that the government is busy with all the ways to maintain the spread of the virus, and we are just joining it as individuals to help our community to be safe,' she said and emphasised that the move should not be seen as a political campaign.

She urged other young people at the town to also meet the government halfway.

Speaking to this news agency a resident there, Fabiola Rooi commended the group and called on the local authorities to close all the bars at the informal settlement.

'Please the shebeens must be closed as many people gather at such places and no one knows who has the virus or not and in that way, the virus can be spread. It is a good thing, they are doing but if the shebeens remain open it will not help at all,' she said.

The tippy taps were installed at cuca shops, combo houses and some at individual houses.

Namibia has so far registered eight positive confirmed cases of Covid-19.

- Nampa