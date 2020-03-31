Namibia: Keetmanshoop Informal Settlement Gets 18 Tippy Taps

30 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) at Keetmanshoop on Saturday installed 18 tippy taps at the town's Extension 7 informal settlement to promote the importance of handwashing and curb the further spread of the Covid-19.While installing the taps, Swapo ||Kharas regional information and mobilisation secretary, Aletta Fredericks said the move is aimed at joining the government in fighting the global coronavirus outbreak.

'We are putting up a very simple structure that is affordable, easy to make and very cheap. We are also teaching the community here how to put up such structures and as well teaching them how to wash their hands properly,' she said.

She added that the youth league targeted the informal settlement because it is where the most vulnerable people reside with no water, sewage and electricity services.

'People should understand that the government is busy with all the ways to maintain the spread of the virus, and we are just joining it as individuals to help our community to be safe,' she said and emphasised that the move should not be seen as a political campaign.

She urged other young people at the town to also meet the government halfway.

Speaking to this news agency a resident there, Fabiola Rooi commended the group and called on the local authorities to close all the bars at the informal settlement.

'Please the shebeens must be closed as many people gather at such places and no one knows who has the virus or not and in that way, the virus can be spread. It is a good thing, they are doing but if the shebeens remain open it will not help at all,' she said.

The tippy taps were installed at cuca shops, combo houses and some at individual houses.

Namibia has so far registered eight positive confirmed cases of Covid-19.

- Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.