South Africa: Warrants of Arrest for Doctors Beale and Munshi, but Stayed Until Next Appearance

The case against two doctors accused of culpable homicide, Peter Beale and Abdulhay Munshi, has been postponed 29 May.

The two were absent for their court appearance on Tuesday.

Warrants of arrest were issued, but have been stayed until their next appearance, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The warrant has been stayed because, according to Mjonondwane, "their absence in court was in line with the directives to observe the national lockdown".

Beale and Munshi are accused of culpable homicide following the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died shortly after undergoing surgery.

Source: News24