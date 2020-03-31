South Africa: Demolitions Despite Lockdown Place Residents at Risk

analysis

On Friday, 27 March civil society organisation Abahlali base Mjondolo sent out a press release decrying evictions that took place on the first day of lockdown. They stated that evictions were happening despite the lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola.

According to the statement "... nine motor vehicles labelled Calvin Security came to the Ekuphumeleleni settlement, which was first established as a land occupation in October 2019, to tear down people's homes. No court order was produced and therefore the evictions were illegal and criminal. They were also in violation of the rules governing the national State of Disaster.

"Eight shacks were torn down while 17 others were marked with an 'X' and 'ABM' indicating that Calvin Security are planning to come back to evict again. The building materials for the eight shacks that were destroyed were pulverised and left in small pieces. A number of people have been left with injuries."

The organisation said that it regarded this as an act of defiance against the president's pronouncement, as well as going against the minister of Justice. Justice minister Ronald Lamola issued a directive under regulation 10 of the Disaster Management Act,...