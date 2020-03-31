South Africa: Eastern Cape UDM Leader Gets His Wish to Be Buried in His Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
31 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Smartly dressed in a white shirt and suit, the body of Tshekede Bufton Pitso was lowered into his final resting place in Sterkspruit over the weekend, as mourners somberly looked on.

But Pitso wasn't being buried in a coffin - the Eastern Cape man was wheeled into the earth of Jozana village in his trusty Mercedes-Benz.

Photos of the ceremony show Pitso behind the wheel of his car as the vehicle is mechanically moved toward the hole in the ground. He is positioned in a way to resemble him driving and is even wearing a seatbelt.

His funeral service was held on Saturday.

Mfundo Nqata Bongela on Facebook wrote that Pitso had remained "a flamboyant character until death", saying he was "not surprised that you asked to be taken to your final resting place in your favorite Mercedes-Benz".

He wrote that he and UDM leader Pitso had "fought and disagreed" countless times, as he had "hated everything to do with the ANC".

"The old man remained controversial and rebellious though, his demeanor was unmatched," Bongela wrote.

Pitso was a regional UDM leader. Party president Bantu Holomisa tweeted that he had planned to attend the funeral, but had abandoned his trip when he heard "Meshoe's news".

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart confirmed on Friday that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meshoe and Swart tested positive after attending an event organised by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

Meshoe had been present at a meeting held at Tuynhuys in Parliament about two weeks ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with political party leaders on government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza have both tested negative.

Holomisa on Tuesday confirmed that he had also been given the all clear.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.