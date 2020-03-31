South Africa: Eastern Cape UDM Leader Gets His Wish to Be Buried in His Mercedes-Benz

Smartly dressed in a white shirt and suit, the body of Tshekede Bufton Pitso was lowered into his final resting place in Sterkspruit over the weekend, as mourners somberly looked on.

But Pitso wasn't being buried in a coffin - the Eastern Cape man was wheeled into the earth of Jozana village in his trusty Mercedes-Benz.

Photos of the ceremony show Pitso behind the wheel of his car as the vehicle is mechanically moved toward the hole in the ground. He is positioned in a way to resemble him driving and is even wearing a seatbelt.

His funeral service was held on Saturday.

Mfundo Nqata Bongela on Facebook wrote that Pitso had remained "a flamboyant character until death", saying he was "not surprised that you asked to be taken to your final resting place in your favorite Mercedes-Benz".

He wrote that he and UDM leader Pitso had "fought and disagreed" countless times, as he had "hated everything to do with the ANC".

"The old man remained controversial and rebellious though, his demeanor was unmatched," Bongela wrote.

Pitso was a regional UDM leader. Party president Bantu Holomisa tweeted that he had planned to attend the funeral, but had abandoned his trip when he heard "Meshoe's news".

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart confirmed on Friday that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meshoe and Swart tested positive after attending an event organised by the Divine Restoration Ministries in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

Meshoe had been present at a meeting held at Tuynhuys in Parliament about two weeks ago when President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with political party leaders on government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza have both tested negative.

Holomisa on Tuesday confirmed that he had also been given the all clear.

