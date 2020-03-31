Zambia: COVID-19 Cases Now 35

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have climbed to 35, with Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya stating that all the cases are directly linked to the 'Pakistan tree' which is being closely monitored.

Giving the latest update yesterday from the weekend's figure of 29, Dr Chilufya said one patient connected to the original source remained "gravely ill' and had an underlying chronic respiratory disorder.

"The numbers of COVID-19 positive cases which are as a result of local transmission are nine. In the last 24:00 hours, we managed to run 51 tests on contacts of the group that had travelled to Pakistan. We have isolated six positive cases for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 that have positively confirmed to 35. These are directly related to the cohort that travelled to Pakistan," he said.

