Zimbabwean Hindus to Donate for COVID-19 Victims

31 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)

In a remarkable gesture to help fellow Zimbabweans in view of COVID-19, Hindoo Society Harare (HSH) is collecting donations among the community in cash and kind for those who are affected by COVID-19.

According to reports, cash thus collected will be used to purchase consumables. Items suggested for donations include bottled water, cordials, cleaning products, medical items, bedding items, utensils and containers, basic food items, etc. These donations will be handed over to appropriate Government authority for further distribution to the affected.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, commended HSH for stepping forward to help fellow Zimbabweans during these times of confusion and suffering. Hindu scriptures told us that charity was a duty, which should be undertaken with sympathy and modesty.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged Hindu-Zimbabweans to pray at least twice daily in their home shrines with total devotion and pure heart; petitioning God for the common good of all Zimbabweans.

HSH runs two Hindu temples (including one 91 years old), a high school, a primary school, a Gujarati school, etc., in Harare.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

