Mozambique: Displaced People Flee to Pemba

31 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Dozens of families, displaced from their homes by the terrorist gangs operating in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, have fled to the provincial capital, Pemba, reports the independent newsheet "Carta de Mocambique".

This wave of displaced people left heir home areas in the wake of last week's attacks against the towns of Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga.

Some of these internal refugees walked to Pemba, but most came by sea, travelling in overcrowded boats, which offloaded them in the coastal Pemba neighbourhood of Paquitequete. Most of these displaced people are women, children and the elderly.

Supaque Abdala, who was driven out of Quissanga, told reporters "I and my wife were captured by the insurgents, But they decided to let us go and told us to leave the town".

Some of the displaced are going on to other provinces, such as Nampula, but most have found shelter in Pemba, in the houses of relatives, friends and people of good will.

Abdala said the terrorists burnt his house down, and he doubts that he will ever return to Quissanga. "I'm going to stay in the house of a relative here in Pemba", he said, "and I don't know if I'll go back. I'm afraid, and I've lost my house and all my possessions".

On arrival in Pemba, the displaced people are received and registered by the Paquitequete neighbourhood authorities, who find accommodation for anyone who has nobody to stay with.

According to neighbourhood official Aifo Corrente, about ten boats a day are arriving from Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga. "In a week we received about 1,000 displaced people", he said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.