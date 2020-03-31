Mozambique: Displaced People Flee to Pemba

Maputo — Dozens of families, displaced from their homes by the terrorist gangs operating in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, have fled to the provincial capital, Pemba, reports the independent newsheet "Carta de Mocambique".

This wave of displaced people left heir home areas in the wake of last week's attacks against the towns of Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga.

Some of these internal refugees walked to Pemba, but most came by sea, travelling in overcrowded boats, which offloaded them in the coastal Pemba neighbourhood of Paquitequete. Most of these displaced people are women, children and the elderly.

Supaque Abdala, who was driven out of Quissanga, told reporters "I and my wife were captured by the insurgents, But they decided to let us go and told us to leave the town".

Some of the displaced are going on to other provinces, such as Nampula, but most have found shelter in Pemba, in the houses of relatives, friends and people of good will.

Abdala said the terrorists burnt his house down, and he doubts that he will ever return to Quissanga. "I'm going to stay in the house of a relative here in Pemba", he said, "and I don't know if I'll go back. I'm afraid, and I've lost my house and all my possessions".

On arrival in Pemba, the displaced people are received and registered by the Paquitequete neighbourhood authorities, who find accommodation for anyone who has nobody to stay with.

According to neighbourhood official Aifo Corrente, about ten boats a day are arriving from Mocimboa da Praia and Quissanga. "In a week we received about 1,000 displaced people", he said.