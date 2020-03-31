Mauritius: Covid-19 - Government Proposes Set of Measures to Support Households and Communities

31 March 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Government has put forward a set of measures to support households and communities, following the extension of the curfew order to 15 April 2020, and the reopening of supermarkets and shops on 02 April 2020 under strict sanitary conditions.

The measures were made public this morning during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis, in presence of the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, the Minister of Tourism, Mr Joe Lesjongard, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, and the spokesperson of the Committee, Dr Zouberr Joomaye.

Grocery Shopping

With regard to grocery shopping, Minister Lesjongard stated that access will be given in alphabetical order of family name to every Mauritian household twice per week. They are as follows: Monday and Thursday - A to F, Tuesday and Friday - G to N, Wednesday and Saturday - O to Z. The supermarkets and shops will be opened from Monday to Saturday from 09 00 hrs to 17 00hrs.

Other important details for consumers are:

· Mauritians to be in possession of their National Identity Card and foreigners to present either their passport, residence permit or work permit

· Only one person per family will be allowed

· Every consumer has the obligation to wear a mask

· Sanitary control at the entry and those with a temperature above 37.50C will be taken in charge by the Ministry of Health and Wellness

· Shopping will be restricted to 30 minutes onlyand bring their own bags

· Access limited to only three per persons for essential products e.g flour, rice, oil, milk, tissue papers

Supermarkets and shops will be allowed to operate only if they strictly put in place the sanitary measures as recommended by the authorities, including floor markings both inside and outside to avoid gatherings, cashiers to wear mask and gloves, and limiting the number of persons according to the surface area. Citizens are called upon to act responsibly, to stop panic buying and stockpiling as there is sufficient stock of essential products.

Support to informal workers and communities

Government is aware that Covid-19 is having huge economic impacts, which are felt across all segments of society and all sectors of the economy, stated Minister Padayachy. He spoke of the vulnerability of those who work in the informal sector and listed out the measures to help those people by providing a financial support of 50% of the Minimum Wage, that is, Rs 5 100 to every self-earned person. Informal workers are called upon to register online on the MRA website or to call on the hotline 2076000.

The Finance Minister listed out other measures, namely, Special Relief amount by the Bank of Mauritius (BOM) for enterprises with total net profit of less than Rs50 million; Development Bank of Mauritius (DBM) to provide loan of Rs 1 million to enterprises with a total net profit up to Rs 10 million; small companies which have to pay rents to private firms can benefit from a loan under the DBM's Revolutionary Credit Fund and consequently will not have to pay interests till December 2020; and exemption of municipal fees for some 13 000 market stallholders.

143 Covid-19 cases registered

Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus have been detectedsince yesterday and that the country now counts 143 cases, including three deaths, announced the spokesperson of the Committee, Dr Joomaye. He stressed on the importance for everyone to comply with the stringent confinement measures so as to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

For his part, Minister Jagutpal recalled that Government has taken all the necessary precautionary measures to contain the virus. He further deplored that despite the curfew order, irresponsible citizens are still going out and urged the population to abide at all times to the national confinement measures to avoid an exponential increase of the virus in the country.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.