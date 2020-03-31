Gambia: Scores of Businessmen Arrested for Price Hiking

Police have arrested many businessmen and shop keepers for skyrocketing prices on basic food commodities, ASP Lamin Njie, the police spokesperson confirmed to The Point.

The arrestees include the sales manager of Kairaba Super Market.

This comes after President Barrow's pursuant to Proclamation of a state of public emergency under section 34(1)(b) of the 1997 Constitution in response to the covid-19 pandemic promulgated the Essential Commodities Emergency Powers Regulation 2020.

The measure is designed to stem the spread of a global pandemic, covid-19.

Police are expected to enforce the declaration made by President Barrow as he frozen prices of basic food commodities to the prices they were sold in open market as at 18 March, 2020.

The essential commodities affected by these Regulations are: rice, maize, millet, flour, sugar, milk, bread, chicken, eggs, meat, fish, cooking oil, onions, tomato paste, potatoes, cement, soap and sanitisers.

Under these regulations, all traders within The Gambia were urged to confine themselves within the limits of the Essential Commodities Emergency Powers Regulations, 2020 or get prosecuted.