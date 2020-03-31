Gambia: Scores of Businessmen Arrested for Price Hiking

31 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Police have arrested many businessmen and shop keepers for skyrocketing prices on basic food commodities, ASP Lamin Njie, the police spokesperson confirmed to The Point.

The arrestees include the sales manager of Kairaba Super Market.

This comes after President Barrow's pursuant to Proclamation of a state of public emergency under section 34(1)(b) of the 1997 Constitution in response to the covid-19 pandemic promulgated the Essential Commodities Emergency Powers Regulation 2020.

The measure is designed to stem the spread of a global pandemic, covid-19.

Police are expected to enforce the declaration made by President Barrow as he frozen prices of basic food commodities to the prices they were sold in open market as at 18 March, 2020.

The essential commodities affected by these Regulations are: rice, maize, millet, flour, sugar, milk, bread, chicken, eggs, meat, fish, cooking oil, onions, tomato paste, potatoes, cement, soap and sanitisers.

Under these regulations, all traders within The Gambia were urged to confine themselves within the limits of the Essential Commodities Emergency Powers Regulations, 2020 or get prosecuted.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.