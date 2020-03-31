Gambia: Beakanyang Director Calls for Establishment of CSOs Covid-19 Response Fund

Executive director of the rights group; Beakanyang has suggested for the establishment of a national Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) covid-19 response fund in The Gambia.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter over the weekend on the role of Civil Society Organisations in mitigating the impact of the global health-threatening disease, Nfamara Jawneh said covid-19 pandemic is posing serious global and national development challenges that need concerted and well-coordinated efforts to address.

While commending the measures taken by Gambia government, including closure of the borders and airspace, the rights activist lamented that government did not put forward any measures to support the citizens with basic needs during this trying moment.

He recommended that considering the importance of their role in the socio economic advancement of the country, Civil Society Organisations should come together to establish the covid-19 fund.