Coronavirus outbreak in The Gambia has delayed Gunjur Sports Committee's (GSC) annual nawettan congress.

The congress was supposed to be held earlier prior to covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The yearly gathering is organised by the town's sports governing body to discuss the past nawettan season and upcoming one.

The congress will bring together all teams affiliated with Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) to review the constitution and rules and regulations.