Gambia: Sabally Donates Sanitary Gear in Support of the Disabled

Former Presidential Affairs Minister and President of the Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA), Momodou Sabally, has donated hand-washing buckets and detergents to the Gambia Association of the Deaf and hard of hearing (GADHOH) in a bid to help the differently abled community to also protect themselves from the current COVID19 pandemic.

Handing over the gifts to the Development Officer of GADHOH, Lamin Ceesay, Mr. Sabally told the leadership of the Organisation that his intervention is a show of solidarity for people with disabilities since both Islam and Christianity emphasize the importance of communal living and being each other's keepers. "These items have been provided by the Sabally Leadership Academy, to support the work that GADHOH is doing to help thousands of members of your organisation who are all Gambians like us and deserve our attention, respect and support at all times in the interest of building an inclusive society."

Receiving the donated items, Mr. Lamin Ceesay, The Development officer for GADHOH, who also doubles as President of The Gambia Deaf Sports Association (GDSA), commended Mr Sabally for his benevolent gesture, noting that this was the first intervention his organisation received since the genesis of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He used the opportunity to assert that disabled persons need support in many ways including sustenance given the current partial lockdown the country is going through.

Established in 2015, Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA) is a youth mentorship foundation aimed at educating, instructing and inspiring youths for self-fulfillment and positive contribution towards community development and national progress.

SLA is built upon the founder's philosophy as expounded in his self-help book "Instant Success: Ten Keys to Personal Achievement" and other books on positive thinking, self-fulfillment and patriotism authored by Momodou Sabally.