Gambia: Sabally Donates Sanitary Gear in Support of the Disabled

31 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Former Presidential Affairs Minister and President of the Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA), Momodou Sabally, has donated hand-washing buckets and detergents to the Gambia Association of the Deaf and hard of hearing (GADHOH) in a bid to help the differently abled community to also protect themselves from the current COVID19 pandemic.

Handing over the gifts to the Development Officer of GADHOH, Lamin Ceesay, Mr. Sabally told the leadership of the Organisation that his intervention is a show of solidarity for people with disabilities since both Islam and Christianity emphasize the importance of communal living and being each other's keepers. "These items have been provided by the Sabally Leadership Academy, to support the work that GADHOH is doing to help thousands of members of your organisation who are all Gambians like us and deserve our attention, respect and support at all times in the interest of building an inclusive society."

Receiving the donated items, Mr. Lamin Ceesay, The Development officer for GADHOH, who also doubles as President of The Gambia Deaf Sports Association (GDSA), commended Mr Sabally for his benevolent gesture, noting that this was the first intervention his organisation received since the genesis of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He used the opportunity to assert that disabled persons need support in many ways including sustenance given the current partial lockdown the country is going through.

Established in 2015, Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA) is a youth mentorship foundation aimed at educating, instructing and inspiring youths for self-fulfillment and positive contribution towards community development and national progress.

SLA is built upon the founder's philosophy as expounded in his self-help book "Instant Success: Ten Keys to Personal Achievement" and other books on positive thinking, self-fulfillment and patriotism authored by Momodou Sabally.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.