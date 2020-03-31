Gambia Inks MOU With Vietnam Rice Firm

31 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Kanteh, Information Officer Moa

The Ministry of Agriculture under the stewardship of Minister Amie Fabureh on Friday 27 March 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AgroInPro a Vietnam, a private rice investment firm. The ceremony was held at the ministry's conference room in Banjul.

In her statement at the ceremony the Hon. Minister for Agriculture Amie Fabureh expressed her ministry's desires to expedite the development processes in making the Gambia self-sufficient in rice, poultry and vegetables production. She said the coming of the Vietnam private business into rice production is timely and her Ministry will support their agenda because it is part of the sector priority and flagship in the country's blue print.

The Hon. Minister further requested from AgroInProDak Lac to help support the improvement of the Mixed Farming Centres, in the area of vegetables production, poultry and small ruminants production in the drive to make The Gambia self-sufficient in foods consumed by Gambians.

The Permanent Secretary Momodou Mbye Jabang called on the AgroInPro firm to help fast track the process especially in this trying moment when the whole world is faced by the deadly pandemic, coronavirus. He said the Ministry is looking forward to working with the Vietnamese firm to improve agriculture in the country.

The representative of the firm assured Hon. Fabureh that they would transfer the knowledge and expertise from Vietnam to The Gambia. He expressed hope that The Gambia would be rice sufficient within the next two to three years.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Hon. Henry Gomez, President Adama Barrow's youth adviser.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

