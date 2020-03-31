Malawi: Our Aim Foundation Promotes Early Childhood Development

Lilongwe — Our Aim Foundation (OAF) founder Nisha Mandani has said, Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDCs) play a crucial role in developing children to become responsible and productive citizens when they grow up.

She made the statement in an interview regarding the magnificent ECDC which has been developed by Our AIM at the Tongozala Holistic Community Centre (THCC) in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda in Mchinji District.

Mandani says Our AIM Foundation is committed to promoting early childhood development in order to help children become responsible citizens in future.

"As a foundation we understand that the children of today will become the leaders of tomorrow. We are committed to giving children unmatched education and support to help them become responsible citizens who can make a real difference in the future.

"We are looking to cultivate leaders who will return to their homes and improve life for themselves and their entire communities," Mandani said.

She added that Our AIM seeks to develop many more ECDCs in Malawi and abroad where children under the age of 6 can access free early childhood development services.

Currently, the early childhood development class at the THCC has hundreds of children enrolled from 126 villages in Mchinji district, including Tongozala, Delesi, Nedi and others.

Selina Themba, an early childhood development teacher at the centre, told us that the early childhood development education has improved literacy levels among children in the region.

"Our early childhood development programs have helped many children gain a better understanding of the world around them. We've also provided them with English lessons from a young age and classes on computer skills, both of which are crucial to get ahead in modern Africa," she said.

In her remarks, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha applauded OAF for its gesture, saying that ECDCs play vital role in childhood development.

"Through Our AIM's ECDCs, children are supplied adequate nutrition, self-esteem, interpersonal skills, a sense of belonging and improved preparedness for school life.

"Furthermore, ECDCs also provide early identification of special needs and psychosocial care and support to children coming from broken families," Navicha said.

In addition to their work in early childhood education, Our AIM Foundation has provided a variety of other essential services to the people of Mchinji District.

Through their various programs, they have dug over 280 borewells, built over 220 sanitary restroom facilities, constructed over 185 homes and graduated more than 250 women from their vocational training school worldwide among others.

The foundation has impacted over 2 million people, completing more than 1,000 construction projects and empowering communities around the globe