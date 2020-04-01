Zimbabwe: Swallow Your Pride and Step Down, Mutodi Says to Chamisa

31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

INFORMATION deputy minister and Zanu PF MP Energy Mutodi has told ousted MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to accept his fate and allow for the holding of a fresh MDC congress using the main opposition's 2014 structures.

His comments follow a Tuesday Supreme Court ruling by Chief Justice Luke Malaba declaring Chamisa was not legitimate leader of MDC.

The court ruling reinstates Thokozani Khupe as interim party leader, based on her election as the party's only deputy president at the time.

Mutodi, an ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quick to tell Chamisa via Twitter he should swallow his pride and submit himself to the MDC's 2014 authority.

