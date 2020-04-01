Zimbabwe: Updated - Watch - Khupe Triumph As Supreme Court Rules Chamisa Not Legitimate MDC Leader

Photo: New Zimbabwe
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa
31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

The Supreme Court has ruled that Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate MDC leader in a judgment that settles the drawn out leadership wrangle between him and Thokozani Khupe.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Luke Malaba also reinstated the MDC (then MDC-T)'s 2014 structures.

The ruling could also be triumph for tormented top MDC politician Douglas Mwonzora, who was then secretary general.

The ruling by Malaba followed an appeal by the now dethroned opposition leader against a High Court ruling that had also confirmed he was not the legitimate MDC president.

The application was filed last year at the High Court by Elias Mashavira, an MDC Gokwe Sesame member.

In the judgment last year, High Court judge Edith Mushore found Chamisa not be the legitimate MDC president.

She further nullified late founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's 2016 appointment of Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as deputy presidents.

The ruling ordered the MDC to return to its 2014 structures and conduct an extra-ordinary congress within the next three months to elect a party leadership as dictated by its constitution.

Chamisa appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Following Tsvangirai's death in 2018, Chamisa railroaded party organs to declare him acting president to fill up the leadership vacuum, creating fierce fights with Khupe and Mudzuri who were also eyeing the position.

A congress was held in Gweru last year in which Chamisa was elected president unopposed.

The Supreme Court ruling means Khupe is now the acting president of the MDC with Komichi as deputy chairperson and Mwonzora, famed for defeating Chamisa in 2014 retaining the post of secretary general.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.