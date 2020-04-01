Zimbabwe: Biti Says Supreme Court Judgement Does Not Concern MDC Alliance

MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti says Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling nullifying Nelson Chamisa's status as party leader will not affect the operations of the main opposition.

He was addressing the media at his Milton Park lawfirm on Tuesday, following the watershed moment brought by the ruling.

The ruling by Chief Justice Luke Malaba upheld an earlier High Court outcome declaring Thokozani Khupe was legitimate interim leader of MDC up until the party holds fresh internal polls to choose successor to founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died February 2018.

Biti was adamant the MDC shall proceed with its operations without any regard to the ruling he said did not concern the Chamisa executive and followers.