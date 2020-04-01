Zimbabwe: Watch - Komichi Takes Charge, Reinstates All MDC Mayors Fired By Chamisa

'REINSTATED' MDC-T national chairman Morgen Komichi has seized control of MDC and proceeded to reinstate all party mayors, employees and executive ward committees fired by ousted leader Nelson Chamisa during the latter's leadership.

This follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling passed Tuesday by Chief Justice Luke Malaba reinstating Thokozani Khupe as interim leader of the main opposition.

In his ruling, Justice Malaba upheld an earlier decision by High Court judge Edith Mushore declaring Chamisa's ascension to the helm of the main opposition following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai 2018 was unlawful.

The court ruling restored the MDC's 2014 structures in which Chamisa was defeated by Douglas Mwonzora to the post of secretary general.

At the time, Komichi deputised Lovemore Moyo as party chairperson.

Soon after the court ruling, Komichi did not waste time in pronouncing the new path that would be taken by the reinstated MDC administration.