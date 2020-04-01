Zimbabwe: Watch - Komichi Takes Charge, Reinstates All MDC Mayors Fired By Chamisa

31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

'REINSTATED' MDC-T national chairman Morgen Komichi has seized control of MDC and proceeded to reinstate all party mayors, employees and executive ward committees fired by ousted leader Nelson Chamisa during the latter's leadership.

This follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling passed Tuesday by Chief Justice Luke Malaba reinstating Thokozani Khupe as interim leader of the main opposition.

In his ruling, Justice Malaba upheld an earlier decision by High Court judge Edith Mushore declaring Chamisa's ascension to the helm of the main opposition following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai 2018 was unlawful.

The court ruling restored the MDC's 2014 structures in which Chamisa was defeated by Douglas Mwonzora to the post of secretary general.

At the time, Komichi deputised Lovemore Moyo as party chairperson.

Soon after the court ruling, Komichi did not waste time in pronouncing the new path that would be taken by the reinstated MDC administration.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.