Nigeria Suspends Plan to Increase Electricity Tariff

31 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) will not proceed with the increment of the electricity tariff scheduled to take effect from April 1.

The latest announcement on Tuesday by the regulatory agency on its Twitter handle says, "There shall be no increase in tariff of end-use customers on April 1, 2020."

The NERC spokesperson, Usman Arabi, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the agency authored the post on its Twitter handle.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) condemned the plan to increase the electricity tariff.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement, said that such an action would only add more pains to Nigerians amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.

NERC had in December 2019 disclosed that it would increase tariff from April 1, 2020.

A large part of Nigeria is on lockdown as the country joins the rest of the word to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools have been shut nationwide while many state governments have restricted movements in their states.

Nigeria has recorded 135 cases of the virus at the time of this report.

