Rwanda: Coronavirus - Zigama Offers Loan Payment Relief to Borrowers

1 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Zigama Credit and Savings Society (Zigama CSS) has waived the payment of the principal amount that borrowers were meant to pay in March in order to soften the economic impact of coronavirus on its clients.

However, borrowers will still pay the interest rate for the month of March.

According to officials, the Bank may extend its loan payment relief beyond March, if the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Munyengango, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Spokesperson, said the move aims to facilitate the social welfare of Zigama CSS members. The relief applies to all loan products.

Munyengango said that the Bank is in a sound financial position, which allows it to ease loan repayment processes for its customers.

Zigama CSS reported a profit of over Rwf10 billion for 2019. The Bank's profits have been growing at 20 per cent since 2017, its management said during a General Assembly last year.

The Bank serves security institutions including Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Rwanda Forensic Laboratory (RFL), National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS),

It targets to grow its asset base to $1 billion by 2023, up from $280 million in 2018.

Zigama's relief to its borrowers comes after the National Bank of Rwanda announced a raft of measures to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

In addition to announcing Rwf50 billion stimulus to bolster private sector lending, the central bank also encouraged commercial banks to ease the loan repayment process for distressed borrowers due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.