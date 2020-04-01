Kenya: Mwanahalima's Swedish Move Back On Track

Thika Queens team manager Fredrick Chege says they will revive Mwanahalima Adam's stalled move to Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF after fulfilling the necessary requirements.

Mwanahalima, who plays for Thika Queens in the Football Kenya Federation women's Premier league, was scheduled to travel to Sweden in January for trials and complete a possible two-year deal, but was denied a Schengen visa, coupled with failure by the player to have bank statement.

Chege said they have since cleared the hurdles and once the coronavirus menace is curbed, they will pursue the move.

"The best thing is that the foreign club is still interested in the player and we are in constant communication with them. They are aware of the predicaments the player faced before," said Chege.

The diminutive Harambee starlets attacker caught the eyes of the European scouts during the 2020 Olympic qualification matches against Malawi and Tanzania last year.

Adam, who played for Mombasa Olympics before switching to Thika in 2018, was part of the team that recently participated in Turkish Women Cup and finished third in the four-nation tournament in Turkey.

Starlets finished behind their Africa compatriots Ghana and winners Chile as Northern Ireland finished last.

Should Mwanahalima move to the Swedish club, it will bring to five the number of Harambee Starlets players that have sealed moves abroad after Eldoret Falcons duo Ruth Ingosi and Annedy Kundu moved to Lakatamia FC in Cyprus.

Esse Akida signed for Turkish giants Besiktas from top-flight Ramat Hasharon of Israel as Vivian Corazon joined Portuguese side Atletico Quriense.