Kenya: Nine More Test Positive for Coronavirus

31 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Kenya to 59.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said 234 samples were analysed and nine tested positive.

She said officials are tracing people who may have come into contact with the patients.

Dr Mwangangi annouced that a number of boarding schools will be converted into isolation centres if the coronavirus infections overwhelm hospitals.

The CAS said the plan is to ensure that additional cases are handled in controlled environments.

“We are exploring usage of our boarding schools to boost our capacity in case things worsen,” Dr Mwangagi said, without giving further details.

Kenya reported its first coronavirus case on March 13. Since then, one patient has died and another fully recovered from Covid-19.

