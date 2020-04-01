Botswana: State of Emergency in Force Friday

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has declared a state of public emergency with effect from midnight on April 2 until further notice.

Updating the nation on the sate of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Masisi said the state of emergency was for the purpose of taking appropriate and stringent measures to address the risks posed by the virus.

He said the threat to Botswana had escalated considerably following the confirmation of three cases in the country this week.

President Masisi said the threat had further been heightened by the fact that Botswana's neighbouring countries had experienced a rapid rise in confirmed cases, some of which had resulted in fatalities.

The return of some of citizens and residents from high risk countries, he said, had also increased the threat.

He stated that after consultation with relevant stakeholders, he found it fitting to declare a state of emergency as empowered by Section 17 of the Constitution of Botswana.

Dr Masisi pointed out that the 21 days of state of emergency he was allowed to declare without Parliament's approval were no sufficient to employ the necessary measures to fight the pandemic.

"I have also decided to summon a meeting of Parliament at which meeting I will seek a resolution of Parliament for the state of emergency to continue for a longer period. The reason for summoning Parliament to meet is to allow for healthy and honest debate and also allow for Parliament to then authorise for a duration that is sufficient to fight the pandemic," he said.

President Masisi explained that escalating COVID-19 fighting measures from the Public Health Act to the constitution would allow Parliament to provide the necessary oversight of ensuring that the emergency powers regulations were within the law and also to ensure implementation of mitigating factors.

He informed the nation that in addition to summoning Parliament, he intended issuing a proclamation declaring a state of emergency as well as sign and publish state of emergency regulations.

During the state of emergency, Dr Masisi said there would be extreme social distancing from April 2 for a period of 28 days.

Furthermore, movement out of the home would be restricted to those performing essential services and transporting essential goods only, he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>