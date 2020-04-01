Tanzania: Tbc Makes Strides As Major Projects Launched

31 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

TANZANIA Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), has made history after officially laying the foundation stone for the implementation of three mega projects.

The projects involves the construction of a state of the art studio, Safari Channel App and Aridhio, which are set to improve quality and efficiency of its performance.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on Monday laid the foundation stone accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Hassan Abbas and TBC Director General, Dr Ayoub Rioba.

"I am sure this investment will take us to the highest level in the functioning of TBC," Dr Mwakyembe said. He added: "We want our voice to be heard around the world. It is not possible for the Head of State to give a speech, and rely on other media houses to give the interpretation of the speech. BBC broadcasts in 40 languages because they want to be heard around the world."

At a cost of 2.38 billion/-, the state of the art studio will be built and furnished with modern equipment, with rooms for editing and training.

The project is the result of good partnership between the Republic of Korea and Tanzania through the Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) and Good Neighbors Tanzania (GN).

Tanzanian government has contributed 423m/-while RAPA contributed 698.60m/- for studio equipment and training while GN contributed 1.258bn/-for the studio building.

The project was launched on February 16th 2020 and it is expected to be completed on August 17th this year. Dr Rioba said the project has now reached 20 per cent, expressing optimism that it will be complete on time.

He also added that all machinery and equipment for the studio arrived at the airport since January 7th 2020.Other mega projects included the launch of an app for Tanzania Safari Channel to support tourism in Tanzania, making it easy for anyone, anywhere to watch it.

Also, TBC launched a 120 minute television news broadcast program that will go on air every day and every week from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The program is expected to make huge changes in the sector of news bulletin through indepth coverage on issues concerning the public.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.