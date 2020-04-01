Tanzania: Tbc Makes Strides As Major Projects Launched

TANZANIA Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), has made history after officially laying the foundation stone for the implementation of three mega projects.

The projects involves the construction of a state of the art studio, Safari Channel App and Aridhio, which are set to improve quality and efficiency of its performance.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on Monday laid the foundation stone accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Hassan Abbas and TBC Director General, Dr Ayoub Rioba.

"I am sure this investment will take us to the highest level in the functioning of TBC," Dr Mwakyembe said. He added: "We want our voice to be heard around the world. It is not possible for the Head of State to give a speech, and rely on other media houses to give the interpretation of the speech. BBC broadcasts in 40 languages because they want to be heard around the world."

At a cost of 2.38 billion/-, the state of the art studio will be built and furnished with modern equipment, with rooms for editing and training.

The project is the result of good partnership between the Republic of Korea and Tanzania through the Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) and Good Neighbors Tanzania (GN).

Tanzanian government has contributed 423m/-while RAPA contributed 698.60m/- for studio equipment and training while GN contributed 1.258bn/-for the studio building.

The project was launched on February 16th 2020 and it is expected to be completed on August 17th this year. Dr Rioba said the project has now reached 20 per cent, expressing optimism that it will be complete on time.

He also added that all machinery and equipment for the studio arrived at the airport since January 7th 2020.Other mega projects included the launch of an app for Tanzania Safari Channel to support tourism in Tanzania, making it easy for anyone, anywhere to watch it.

Also, TBC launched a 120 minute television news broadcast program that will go on air every day and every week from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The program is expected to make huge changes in the sector of news bulletin through indepth coverage on issues concerning the public.