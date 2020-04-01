Tanzania: Yanga Eye Sensational Makambo Return

YOUNG Africans seem to be on the right path to bring back former striker Heritier Makambo, who is currently playing for Guinea's side Horoya FC.

The Congolese hit man was a household name for Yanga during his short stay at the club before he was sold to Horoya at a time when the Jangwani Street based team needed him most.

Commenting on this development yesterday was the club's Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz, who insisted that the path to bring back Makambo for next season's Mainland Premier League matches is clear.

"Let me assure Yanga fans wherever they are that through our various sponsors at the club, anything below 3000 dollars is possible as such, the issue of Makambo is just waiting time to be finalised," he said.

He added that they are in the process to rebuild Yanga to make it competitive club in Africa within the next five years and compete with major teams on the continent.

"We have full backing from our sponsors and we are not just waiting for Makambo, there are many more players who are on the verge to join Yanga hence, everything will start to unfold well at the club and let our supporters to remain calm as we thrive to make the team better for everyone," he said.

Again, Nugaz cautioned those who are still selling fake Yanga jerseys to stop the malpractice at once or else face arrest, insisting that the tendency undermine economic growth of the club.

"The campaign to stop selling fake jerseys is ongoing and some people have lately been arrested so far in connection with such illegal business. Anybody who continues to do that will be held accountable," he said.

In the same token, the club's Communication Officer Hassan Bumbuli reiterated that to reinforce a competitive team cannot happen overnight as such, they need more time to accomplish the intended mission.

"As you know, in July, we will spend the whole month to do various social activities of the club like we did last year. In that case, the technical bench has already proposed names of players who are needed to strength the team," he said.

Moreover, Bumbuli noted that it is not only players from outside the country who are being monitored but also those within the country, who have so far impressed the technical bench.

In a related development, Yanga's midfielder Haruna Niyonzima disclosed that his decision to rejoin the club was due to passionate love for the team.

He also opened up about some Yanga fans burning his jersey, when he crossed the line to join traditional rivals Simba SC three seasons ago.

"I have never complained about that scenario (burning jersey) because I know that Yanga fans were irritated... they never expected that I can leave the club to join Simba but that decision came because I have a big family back home depending on me hence it is my duty to search for green pastures for them," he said recently in Dar es Salaam.