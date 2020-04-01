Rwanda: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 75

31 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda on Tuesday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infected persons in the country to 75.

The new cases include four recent travelers from Dubai and another contact of a previously confirmed positive case. The Ministry of Health said in its daily update late Tuesday that all the new cases had been isolated.

The development came a day after health authorities said they had recorded no case on Monday, March 30, only the second time this had happened since the country announced its first COVID-19 case on March 13.

The health ministry said all the confirmed cases were under treatment and in a stable condition.

31.03.2020 Amakuru Mashya kuri Koronavirusi COVID-19 / Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus / Mise à Jour sur le Coronavirus COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/eIthX8lj5S

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) March 31, 2020

"The majority are asymptomatic and no patient is under critical conditions," the daily update reads in part, adding that tracing of all contacts had been conducted for further management.

The ministry called on Rwandans to observe the all the measures put in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

Rwandan, on March 21, announced a two-week lockdown to enforce social distancing measures.

The country also closed all of its borders and suspended passengers flights, only keeping cargo transportation operational.

The Government this week kicked off an exercise to distribute free foodstuff and essential sanitary products to households identified as the hardest-hit in the current crisis.

Globally, more than 826,200 coronavirus cases had been recorded with 40,708 total deaths by Tuesday evening.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.