Nigeria: Military Fighter Jets Pound Terrorist Locations Near Sambisa Forest

1 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — In renewed onslaught against insurgents, military fighter jets unleashed bombs and rockets on a terrorists' logistics base in Ngoske on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The air strikes were conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating existence of some structures within the settlements used by the terrorists to store their arms and other logistics items.

This comes as the Armed Forces of Nigeria operating under 'Operation Calm Waters and Swift Response' intercepted a smuggling gang and seized bags of parboiled foreign rice from Cameroon.

A war update issued by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations said following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant activity in the settlement, "military fighter jets were dispatched to attack the location. The jets' bombs and rockets recorded accurate hits on target leading to the destruction of the base as well as the neutralisation of some Boko Haram fighters.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North-east, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our dear nation".

Meanwhile, the Naval Forward Operating Base Ibaka anti-smuggling team intercepted a smuggling gang and arrested four suspects and a medium sized wooden boat laden with 293 bags of foreign parboiled rice and suspects.

Other items recovered include four outboard engines as well as four pumping machines. Similarly, the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory anti- smuggling team intercepted and arrested a wooden boat laden with 601x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from the Republic of Cameroon and four suspected smugglers at Agbami Platform.

It said the items recovered and suspects were handed over to the Department of Marine Police, Calabar, for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

