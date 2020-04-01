Nigeria: Army Redeploys Senior Officers in Massive Shake-Up

Abuja — The recent ambush by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, that led to the death of 29 soldiers in Gorgi, Borno State and the viral video of the former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj- Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, lamenting the lack of equipment by soldiers to confront the terrorists may have sparked a massive shake-up in the Nigerian Army.

Adeniyi had in the viral video lamented the barrage of mortar bombs and Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) unleashed by the insurgents on troops without a commensurate response from troops owing to lack of equipment.

The shake-up, which affected many senior officers, saw Adeniyi moved to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja as a senior research fellow.

He was replaced by Maj. Gen. F. Yahaya who was moved from Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna to Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri and appointed commander.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said the shake-up was carried out in order to rekindle the spirit of professionalism.

It described the posting, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, as a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

The Major highlight of the posting include the posting and appointment of Maj-Gen. AC Agundu from Special Task Force (STF) Operation Safe Haven, Jos to NARC, Abuja, as a senior research fellow; Maj- Gen. HI Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Defence Liaison Office, National Assembly, Abuja to Army Headquarters' Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed as Chief of Civil-Military Affairs; Maj. Gen. UM Mohammed from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL; while the erstwhile Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Maj. Gen. CC Okonkwo, is now redeployed to STF, Operation Safe Haven, Jos and appointed Commander; Maj. Gen. S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison.

Others affected include Maj. Gen. AA Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management to NAPL and appointed Group Managing Director; Maj. Gen. MG Ali was moved from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD, Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander, while the erstwhile Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, AHQ, Abuja, Maj. Gen. US Mohammed has been redeployed to 1 Division Kaduna and appointed General Officer Commanding.

Similarly, Brig. Gen. HI Daniel from the Defunct Army Special Forces Command, Maiduguri has been redeployed to Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command, Minna and appointed Director Army Training Support, while Brig. Gen. BE Onyeuko is to remain in DHQ Abuja as Acting Director, Defence Media Operation.

The shake-up also led to the redeployment of Brig. Gen. NM Jega from Training and Doctrine Command, Minna to Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji and appointed Chief of Staff; Brig. Gen. LA Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State as Ag. Commander; Brig. Gen. VO Ita from DHQ, Abuja to Headquarters 402 Special Forces Brigade, Azare and appointed Commander, while Brig. Gen. JAL Jimoh was moved from Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno to Headquarters 31 Brigade, Minna, and appointed Commander.

Brig. Gen. GTO Ajetunmobi has also been redeployed from 31 Brigade, Minna to Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty, Abuja as Executive Director Operation.

Other redeployed officers are - Brig. Gen. LG Lepdung from Headquarters, Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, to DHQ, Abuja and appointed Deputy Director, Procurement (Logistics); Brig. Gen. MO Ihanuwaze to remain in Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management as Acting Director; Brig-Gen. EC Obi - Osang from the defunct Headquarters 707 Special Forces' Brigade Makurdi to Headquarters 401 Special Forces' Brigade, Makurdi as Commander, while Brig. Gen. GM Mutkut is redeployed from the Defunct Nigerian Army Amphibious Command, OPLD Baga to Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade Baga and appointed Commander and Brig. Gen. JR Lar from the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia to Sector 3 Artillery Brigade, OPLD Monguno as Commander.

Also, Colonel DJ Abdullahi from the defunct Headquarters, Nigerian Army Special Forces' Command, Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces' Command Doma, Nasarawa State and appointed Acting Chief of Staff, Colonel EC Emere from Nigerian Army Archives to Nigerian Military School, Zaria as Deputy Commandant and Col. MO Agi is to remain in Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, Bauchi as Acting Chief of Staff, among others.

The statement said all the postings and appointments took effect from today.

"The Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities and appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the nation and the service," the statement said.