Kenya: Health Ministry Confirms 9 More COVID-19 Cases Raising Total to 59

31 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nine more coronavirus cases have been registered in the country raising the total to 59.

The Ministry of Health Tuesday said 234 samples had been tested over the past 24 hours yielding the nine new cases.

The Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangagi said a total of 508 traced contacts had been discharged with 1,160 others still placed under monitoring awaiting further tests to validate their status.

Kenya has since confirming the first COVID-19 case on March 13 recorded the recovery of a patient after undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hopsital's Infectious Disease Unit.

A 66-year-old patient who had pre-existing conditions died on Thursday, March 26.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

