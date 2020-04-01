Algeria: Coronavirus - Extending Closure of Schools, Universities and Training Centers

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Tuesday the extension of the closure of schools, universities and vocational training centers as part of the measures of prevention and fight against the spread of coronavirus.

President Tebboune made this announcement in his meeting with representatives of the national media.

The decision also concerns training establishments coming under the sector of vocational training and education as well as Quran schools, zawiyas, literacy classes and all private educational establishments and kindergartens.