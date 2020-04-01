Algeria: Covid 19 - Extraordinary Bonus for Public Healthcare Staff

31 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic announced Tuesday that he had signed today a decree establishing the granting of an exceptional bonus for public healthcare personnel, mobilized in the prevention and fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The monthly bonus will be paid to the administrative and support staff (DZD10,000), paramedics (DZD 20,000) and doctors (DZD 40,000)

It is paid for a period of three months renewable. This measure can be broadened to other categories of personnel mobilized for combating the spread of the coronavirus.

This decree takes effect as of February 15, 2020.

