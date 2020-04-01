South Africa: Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man - Cyril Ramaphosa Rises to the Occasion

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Kurt April

President Cyril Ramaphosa did what most leaders around the world have failed to do in trying to stem the spread of Covid-19: He moved with speed, agility and calmness. His decisive actions could, quite literally, be the difference between life and death.

A few years ago, Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, said the test of a company's leadership, and of a CEO in particular, usually comes during a crisis.

"Whether the upheaval is due to financial difficulties, a scandal or an accident, the chief executive and his/her senior staff have to lead the company through the crisis and try to assess and mitigate the potential for long-term damage," he said.

Uncertain times can severely test and reveal the quality of an organisation's leadership and the Covid-19 crisis is giving leaders everywhere a test of unimaginable proportions. In turbulent times, the difference between surviving or failing in competitive markets often comes down to the effectiveness of the leadership team. And a critical aspect of this is in how quickly, decisively and responsibly they act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who many critics have painted as one who too frequently seeks consensus when making decisions, did what most leaders around the world...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.