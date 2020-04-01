South Africa: Cometh the Hour, Cometh the Man - Cyril Ramaphosa Rises to the Occasion

opinion

President Cyril Ramaphosa did what most leaders around the world have failed to do in trying to stem the spread of Covid-19: He moved with speed, agility and calmness. His decisive actions could, quite literally, be the difference between life and death.

A few years ago, Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, said the test of a company's leadership, and of a CEO in particular, usually comes during a crisis.

"Whether the upheaval is due to financial difficulties, a scandal or an accident, the chief executive and his/her senior staff have to lead the company through the crisis and try to assess and mitigate the potential for long-term damage," he said.

Uncertain times can severely test and reveal the quality of an organisation's leadership and the Covid-19 crisis is giving leaders everywhere a test of unimaginable proportions. In turbulent times, the difference between surviving or failing in competitive markets often comes down to the effectiveness of the leadership team. And a critical aspect of this is in how quickly, decisively and responsibly they act.

