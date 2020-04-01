South Africa: Western Cape Govt Urges Parents to Exercise Caution With Hand Sanitisers Around Children

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

Hand sanitisers and alcohol-based disinfectants are helpful for killing germs and bacteria on our hands. Such products should be treated like any other hazardous or poisonous items, which should be stored out of the reach of children.

The Poison Information Helpline of the Western Cape (PIHWC) has seen an increase in enquiries regarding the ingestion of hand sanitiser by children.

The Western Cape Government Health department (WCGH), released a statement on 31 March 2020 urging parents and caregivers to "exercise caution with hand sanitisers, particularly around children".

The danger with ingesting hand sanitiser, especially for children, lies in the alcohol content.

Carine Mark, Director of the Tygerberg Hospital Poisons Information Centre, says that "most children who get a taste or a lick of hand sanitiser experience only mild symptoms, if any, and can be safely managed at home.

"Hand sanitiser tastes bad and can result in a burning sensation, so most children will not swallow an amount large enough to produce symptoms."

However, because of the high alcohol content in hand sanitisers, Mark says that "if a child does drink hand sanitiser, it can result in alcohol poisoning".

Hand sanitisers and alcohol-based disinfectants are helpful for killing germs and bacteria...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.