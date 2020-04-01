South Africa: Western Cape Govt Urges Parents to Exercise Caution With Hand Sanitisers Around Children

analysis

Hand sanitisers and alcohol-based disinfectants are helpful for killing germs and bacteria on our hands. Such products should be treated like any other hazardous or poisonous items, which should be stored out of the reach of children.

The Poison Information Helpline of the Western Cape (PIHWC) has seen an increase in enquiries regarding the ingestion of hand sanitiser by children.

The Western Cape Government Health department (WCGH), released a statement on 31 March 2020 urging parents and caregivers to "exercise caution with hand sanitisers, particularly around children".

The danger with ingesting hand sanitiser, especially for children, lies in the alcohol content.

Carine Mark, Director of the Tygerberg Hospital Poisons Information Centre, says that "most children who get a taste or a lick of hand sanitiser experience only mild symptoms, if any, and can be safely managed at home.

"Hand sanitiser tastes bad and can result in a burning sensation, so most children will not swallow an amount large enough to produce symptoms."

However, because of the high alcohol content in hand sanitisers, Mark says that "if a child does drink hand sanitiser, it can result in alcohol poisoning".

Hand sanitisers and alcohol-based disinfectants are helpful for killing germs and bacteria...