South Africa: Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste - COVID-19 and Mboweni's Hallelujah Moment

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The impacts of Covid-19, the moves to close down much of the country and major parts of the economy, and the downgrade by Moody's have once again led to the ultimate South African discussion: What to do about the economy? So huge is the scale of the problem, so sharp the likely downturn, and so worried are policymakers, that the question is now being asked: Is this the crisis that necessitates the reform?

On Sunday night, during a teleconference with journalists, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that his conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the Moodys downgrade led to his "hallelujah" moment. He claimed Ramaphosa told him that this was the moment that reform now needed to be implemented. Mboweni, always confident, also said: "And I know we are going to succeed."

For years there have been cries for reform, from rating agencies, banks, business organisations, and many other influential groups. It simply did not happen.

Considering the urgent need for this reform, and that there are more young people out of work than with jobs, it should not be forgotten why this reform has not happened. To oversimplify, there has been a "political lock" on reform. So broad is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.