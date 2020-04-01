South Africa: COVID-19 - Restricting Dog Walking, Exercise and Alcohol Could Be Detrimental to Mental Health

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Leandri Hattingh

The reason, I suspect, why many clung so passionately to the possibility of being able to go for a walk or a jog amid the initial confusion about the regulations is because it seemed to be their last available coping tool.

At a time of suffering for everyone, the vulnerable are at risk of suffering exponentially. As we grapple with unprecedented events amid the Covid-19 pandemic, those facing mental health challenges are particularly vulnerable and the number of people who fall in this category will increase.

Judging by the trivialisation of the matter by the ministers of police and transport and the absence of provision for support for mental health challenges and exacerbations as a consequence of this situation, there appears to be little regard for mental health in the South African government's lockdown plan. The country's history of mental health neglect continues, even in the face of what is possibly its gravest threat to mental health to date.

The lockdown and extremity of the regulations released by the government on 25 March effectively strip people of their capacity to self-determination. According to the UN's Inter-Agency Standing Committee, "persons in quarantine who can make choices during their day (eg meal...

