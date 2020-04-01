Uganda's Covid-19 Cases Climb to 44 After 11 Test Positive

31 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

At least 11 Ugandans on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44. President Museveni on Tuesday said the 11 are members of the Watoto Church Choir who had been quarantined after they returned to the country.

"Out of the 176 people tested, 11 of them tested positive and are all children of Watoto Church Choir who are still in quarantine. They picked the disease from outside. I don't know where they had travelled," Mr Museveni said in a televised address he convened to clarify on the preventive measures he issued on Monday night against the spread of the virus.

