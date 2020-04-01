Somalia: UN Appeals to All Somalis to 'Come Together' in Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic

31 March 2020
UN News Service

Like most countries in the world, Somalia is facing the unparalleled challenge of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations system in the country noted on Tuesday, calling on its citizens to "unite" in stemming the spread.

"The UN family in Somalia stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Somalia during this testing time", UN Special Representative for Somalia James Swan underscored in a press statement.

He assured that UN would continue its support in tackling the immediate health and long-term socio-economic impact of the coronavirus, paying particular attention "to the most vulnerable", including internally displaced people, the infirm and the elderly.

"The United Nations appeals to everyone in Somalia to come together in this fight against the pandemic", said Mr. Swan, echoing the Secretary-General's call for "an immediate global ceasefire to put aside violence, mistrust, hostilities and animosity, and to focus on battling the virus, not each other".

"So that all resources and support can be channeled to fight the COVID-19 pandemic", he called, on behalf of the UN, "for a cessation of acts of violence and terrorism".

Containing the virus

To reinforce federal and state level efforts to contain and curb the virus, the UN has established system-wide operating, medical and support procedures.

"Our robust support to Somalia continues," said Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Adam Abdelmoula. "All agencies remain engaged and continue to deliver critical assistance to those most in need."

The World Health Organization (WHO) is maintaining its scaled-up operational readiness and response, including by supporting a testing mechanism and isolating suspected cases to prevent onward transmission.

Coronavirus Portal & News Updates

Readers can find information and guidance on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from the UN, World Health Organization and UN agencies here. For daily news updates from UN News, click here.

"WHO is heavily engaged with the Somali health authorities for case findings, contact tracing, testing, isolation and containment activities with the intention of virus suppression and delaying patient surge", said WHO Country Representative Mamunur Rahman Malik. "We will continue to work as One UN and keep the country safe showing our solidarity, unity and partnership with the government".

For its part, the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) continues to carry out its mandate to provide logistics support to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as well as elements of the Somalia security forces engaged in joint security operations with AMISOM.

Within the UN COVID-19 Response Task Force, UNSOS and AMISOM were able to assist the Somali Government in responding to the first suspected COVID-19 cases.

And other UN agencies and programmes are supporting the COVID-19 response plan by providing technical expertise and logistics, training health workers, providing equipment for isolation centres and scaling up hygiene responses.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of a deteriorating situation, the World Food Programme (WFP) plans to distribute two months' worth of food rations.

In closing, Mr. Abdelmoula emphasized that this "unprecedented crisis... requires a swift and decisive response".

"We, as the UN family, will continue working side-by-side with the Government to ensure the Somali people are protected, while still maintaining our regular life-saving activities that address the needs of the most vulnerable Somalis", concluded the Resident Coordinator.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.